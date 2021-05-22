Digital rights for 'RRR' sold for whopping Rs. 325 crore?

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 22, 2021, 09:33 pm

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' digital and satellite rights sold for over Rs. 300 crore?

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period drama RRR or Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is breaking records even before release. Reports suggest the post-release digital and satellite rights for the much-awaited movie have already been sold for a whopping Rs. 325 crore. Although earlier it was being speculated that Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios would buy the rights, turns out, Zee Group has now acquired the post-release rights.

Quote

'RRR' may have bagged the 'biggest post-release deal' in history

The pricing comes keeping Rajamouli's Baahubali in mind and its record-breaking business, reported Pinkvilla, citing a source. The same is expected from RRR. "The makers have sold the post-release satellite and digital rights (All Languages) of RRR to Zee Group for a humongous sum in the range of Rs. 325 crore, thereby making it the biggest post-release deal of all time," said the source.

'RRR' release date might be pushed to 2022

"But these are post-release streaming rights and should not be mistaken for a direct to digital premiere," the source also added. The action-drama set in the 1920s is scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, coinciding with Dussehra. However, there have been several production delays that will reportedly push the film's release date to 2022, and it might open only in January around Sankranti.

Posters

First-look posters of 'RRR' cast made waves on social media

The buzz around the film has remained strong ever since it was officially announced. In the past few months, the first-look posters of the cast members were released. Recently, Jr. NTR's poster was unveiled on his birthday. Alia Bhatt had also shared her character poster on her birthday in March. First-look posters of Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morrison's characters were also well-received.

Story

'RRR' is a story about two fierce freedom fighters

RRR marks the first collaboration between Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. They play the fictional roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively, who were both freedom fighters. The story is helmed by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame; it would feature many international artists, too. It would release in five languages: Telugu (original) and Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam (dubbed).