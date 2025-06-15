FIFA Club World Cup: Bayern Munich register record 10-0 win
What's the story
Bayern Munich registered a record-breaking 10-0 victory over Auckland City in their opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Bundesliga champions were expected to dominate the New Zealand league winners, but the margin of victory was even greater than anticipated.
This is now the highest score ever recorded in FIFA Club World Cup history.
Bayern are placed in Group C alongside Benfica, Boca Juniors and Auckland City.
Match highlights
Bayern Munich thrash Auckland City 10-0
Bayern Munich's dominance was evident from the start of the match, with Kingsley Coman scoring two goals, and Michael Olise and Sacha Boey contributing to a 4-0 lead within just 22 minutes.
The onslaught continued as Olise scored his second goal and Thomas Muller added another before half-time.
Harry Kane didn't score in the second half but Jamal Musiala made up for it by scoring a hat-trick in just 21 minutes.
Muller then capped off Bayern's historic win from Serge Gnabry's assist.
Muller
Muller completes 250 goals for Bayern
Veteran Bayern legend Muller scored twice and made an assist for Musiala's first goal in the 67th minute.
With his two goals, Muller has completed 250 goals for Bayern in 752 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He is now the 3rd Bayern player with 250-plus goals after Gerd Muller (570) and Robert Lewandowski.
In the 2024/25 season, Muller owns 8 goals for Bayern across all competitions.
He will be leaving the club after this competition.
Information
Musiala gets to 20 goals this season with hat-trick
Musiala scored his goals in the 67th, 73rd and 84th minute respectively. With this hat-trick, he now owns 20 goals for Bayern in the 2024/25 season from 40 matches. In 203 appearances for the club, he has scored 63 goals.
Numbers
Coman races to 72 Bayern goals; Olise marches on
Coman made his presence felt with two goals and an assist. He now owns 72 goals for Bayern in 336 appearances.
Former Crystal Palace star Olise was solid with two goals and two assists in the contest. He now owns 19 goals for Bayern in his debut campaign from 51 games.
Notably, apart from his 19 goals, he owns 20 assists for the club this season.
Information
Here are the match stats
Bayern had 31 attempts with 17 shots on target. Auckland City had one attempt which was on target. Bayern owned 72% ball possession and had a 90% pass accuracy from 780 passes. Bayern earned 10 corners in this match.