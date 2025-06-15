West Indies beat Ireland in 3rd T20I, seal series: Stats
What's the story
West Indies defeated Ireland in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series at Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.
A win ensured a 1-0 series win for the visitors after the first two games were washed out due to rain.
WI posted a massive 256/5 in 20 overs. Evin Lewis slammed 91 runs.
In response, Ireland scored 194/7. Here are further details and stats.
Summary
Summary of the contest
WI rode on a 122-run opening stand between Lewis and Shai Hope. Both players slammed fifties.
Ireland fought back with two quick scalps, reducing WI to 152/3. An unbeaten 49 on debut from Keacy Carty and Romario Shepherd's 6-ball 19* helped WI get past 250.
Ireland were below the asking rate and were reduced to 161/7 before getting past 190.
Lewis
13th T20I half-century for Lewis
Lewis' 91 from 44 balls had 7 fours and 8 sixes. He struck at 206.82.
He has raced to 1,782 runs from 65 T20I matches at 29.70. Lewis registered his 13th fifty (100s: 2). He now owns 136 sixes and 135 fours.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Lewis owns 6,623 runs in T20s at 29.43. He smashed his 43rd fifty (100s: 6). He owns 458 maximums.
Hope
Hope races to 995 runs in T20Is
Hope's 51-run knock had 4 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 188.89). He has raced to 995 runs in T20Is from 43 matches at 27.63. He registered his 6th fifty.
In T20s, Hope owns 4,245 runs from 167 games (163 innings), averaging 29.07. He has 20 fifties and 2 hundreds under his belt.
Hope is also closing in on 200 sixes (195).
Bowling
Liam McCarthy records 2nd-most expensive bowling figures in T20Is
Ireland fast bowler Liam McCarthy recorded the second-most expensive bowling figures in T20I history.
McCarthy's dismal performance saw him concede 81 runs without taking a wicket in his four overs.
As per ESPNcricnfo, the most expensive spell in an innings is currently held by Gambia's Musa Jobarteh, who conceded 93 runs in four overs against Zimbabwe last year.
Information
Carty shines on his debut in 20-over format for WI
Carty, who has been a revelation for WI in ODIs, made his debut in the shortest format and was supreme in a knock of 49* from just 22 balls. He hit 4 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 222.73).
Do you know?
2nd-highest score for WI in T20Is
WI posted their 2nd-highest score in T20Is. WI's highest score remains 258/5 against South Africa in Centurion, March 2023. Notably, the 256/5 is their 2nd score of 250-plus.
Ireland
1,000 T20 runs for Ross Adair; Tector does well
Opener Ross Adair scored 48 runs from 36 balls. He slammed 3 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 133.33).
He shared a 99-run stand alongside Harry Tector (38) for the 2nd wicket.
Adair completed 1,000 runs in the 20-over format. He owns 1,019 runs at 27.54.
Meanwhile, Tector owns 2,413 T20 runs from 137 games (126 innings). For Ireland in T20Is, he has 1,443 runs.
Information
Akeal and Holder share five wickets between them
Akeal Hosein managed 3/27 from his 4 overs for WI. In 70 matches for WI, he owns 65 scalps at 26.47. On the other hand, Jason Holder bagged 2/49 from his 4 overs. He has 69 scalps at 29.94 for WI.