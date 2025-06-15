What's the story

West Indies defeated Ireland in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series at Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.

A win ensured a 1-0 series win for the visitors after the first two games were washed out due to rain.

WI posted a massive 256/5 in 20 overs. Evin Lewis slammed 91 runs.

In response, Ireland scored 194/7. Here are further details and stats.