Ireland were bowled out 96 against India in New York (Image source: X/@cricketireland)

T20 World Cup: Lowest Powerplay scores for Ireland

By Parth Dhall 11:17 pm Jun 05, 202411:17 pm

What's the story India restricted Ireland to 96 in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 8 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The Indian seamers perfectly exploited the conditions as Ireland recorded their second-lowest total in the T20 World Cup. During the innings, Ireland also registered their lowest Powerplay total for in T20 World Cups. Here are Ireland's lowest such totals in completed matches.

#1

26/2 vs India, New York, 2024

Ireland were off to a horrendous start after they were invited to bat on New York's tricky wicket. The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj swung the ball both ways, while Jasprit Bumrah bowled a maiden over. Arshdeep dismissed both Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling as Ireland were 26/2 after six overs, their lowest Powerplay score in the T20 World Cup.

#2

29/3 vs Australia, Colombo, 2012

Ireland suffered a one-sided defeat to Australia in the 2012 T20 World Cup encounter in Colombo. The Irishmen lost after failing to defend 123/7. They lost three wickets for just 29 runs within the Powerplay. Australia comfortably chased it down in 15.1 overs, with Shane Watson scoring a 30-ball 51. Earlier the former all-rounder took three wickets to restrict Ireland.

#3

33/4 vs Zimbabwe, Hobart, 2022

Zimbabwe claimed a 31-run win against Ireland in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter in Hobart. Sikandar Raza smashed a 48-ball 82 as Zimbabwe racked up 174/7 in 20 overs. In response, Ireland were 22/4 before they reached 143/9. The Irishmen scored 33/4 in the first six overs. Blessing Muzarabani took three wickets in Zimbabwe's defense.

#4

37/2 vs Scotland, Hobart, 2022

Despite faltering, Ireland defeated Scotland in the same edition on the same ground. The Irishmen chased down 177, with George Dockrell and Curtis Campher powering them. Notably, Ireland were 61/4 before the duo added a century-plus stand. Ireland won with six balls remaining even though they were 37/2 after the first six overs.