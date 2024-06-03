Next Article

Charles Amini has 1,006 runs and 47 wickets in T20I cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Charles Amini becomes third PNG batter with 1,000 T20I runs

By Parth Dhall 12:35 am Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Papua New Guinea batter Charles Amini has completed 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The 32-year-old reached this landmark in PNG's 2024 ICC T20 World Cup opener against hosts West Indies at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. PNG valiantly fought while defending 136, but the Caribbeans stole a knotty five-wicket win. Amini became the third PNG batter with 1,000 T20I runs.

Amini joins these names

Charles Amini scored a 12-ball 14 in the first innings. He failed to find a boundary during his stay. With the short-lived knock, Amini completed 1,000 runs for PNG in T20I cricket. He became only the third batter with this record after Tony Ura and Assad Vala. Notably, Ura remains the only batter with over 1,500 T20I runs for PNG.

A look at his T20I career

Amini, a spin-bowling all-rounder, made his T20I debut in July 2015 during a game against Ireland. As of now, he has slammed 1,006 runs from 57 T20Is at an average of 25.15. His tally includes five half-centuries. Amini, who bowls leg-spin, also has 47 wickets to his name at an incredible average of 19.12. His economy rate reads 6.25.

Here's how the match panned out

PNG were down to 50/4 being invited to bat on a sluggish surface. While Sese Bau (50) blocked an end, the WI bowlers hunted in packs. Kiplin Doriga's unbeaten 27(18) propelled PNG to 136/8. Andre Russell and Alzarri Joseph scalped two wickets. WI started well before they were choked and reduced to 97/5. However, Roston Chase and Russell fueled WI's five-wicket.