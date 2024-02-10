Australia are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

Can WI bounce back in do-or-die 2nd T20I vs Australia?

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:17 pm Feb 10, 202401:17 pm

What's the story The second T20I between Australia and West Indies will be a do-or-die game for the Caribbean team as they lost the opening duel by 11 runs. However, the Aussies should not be complacent as WI managed to touch the 200-run mark while chasing 214 in Hobart. David Warner starred for Australia with a fiery 70-run knock. Here is the preview of the second game.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Adelaide Oval will host the second T20I on February 10 (1:30pm IST). This particular venue serves a lively batting track, with the bowlers having little margin for error. Teams batting first have won nine of the 18 T20Is played here. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with the Disney+ Hotstar app having the streaming rights.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and West Indies have featured in 20 T20Is in total. Both teams have walked away with 10 wins apiece as none of the games were either tied or rained out. West Indies lost their last T20I series in Australia but they won the only single T20I clash in 2013 in Brisbane. They must win the second game to keep the series alive.

Summary

Summary of the first T20I

Australia were off to a terrific start as openers Warner and Inglis added 93 runs. Warner shared a 36-run stand alongside Mitchell Marsh before both players departed in quick succession. WI had Australia thereafter at 159/5 before Tim David and Matthew Wade helped them post 213/7. In response, Brandon King and Johnson Charles looked solid but Australia had things under control.

XIs

Here are the Probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood. WI (Probable XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Stats

Here are the key performers

With 1,829 runs, Pooran is the second-highest run-scorer for WI in T20Is. Since 2022, Holder and Joseph have returned with 41 and 34 T20I wickets, respectively. Zampa is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 85 scalps. Hazlewood is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is since 2021 with 49 scalps. Warner has raced to 1,047 T20I runs at home at an average of 40.26.

Dream11

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner (C), Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell (VC), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazelwood, Adam Zampa. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Alzarri Joseph, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazelwood, Adam Zampa.