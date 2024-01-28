Context

Why does this story matter?

Day-Night Tests were introduced in 2015 with a game between Australia and New Zealand. Instead of the red cherry, pink balls are used for better visibility under the floodlights. As the pink ball is known to swing more than the red one, the challenge for batters is stiffer. Australia, however, have been prolific in Day-Night Tests as they won their previous 11 games.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. Though Australia also suffered a top-order collapse, Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and Pat Cummins (64*) powered them to 289/9d. WI's second innings ended at 193 as Australia had to chase 216. Steve Smith's 91* went in vain as Australia were folded for 207.

Summary

Summary of the final innings

Chasing 216, Australia were 60/2 at stumps on Day 3 as Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne were dismissed cheaply. While a 72-run stand between Smith and Cameron Green (42) powered the Aussies past 100, Shamar Joseph claimed five wickets in no time as the hosts were reduced to 172/7. He eventually finished with seven wickets as Smith remained stranded at one end.

Record

Australia have played 12 D/N Tests

Australia have played most Day-Night Tests (12). While they have won 11 games, the one against WI was their first loss. Interestingly, the Aussies are yet to play a pink-ball game away from home. Seven of their games took place in Adelaide. While three games have taken place in Brisbane, Hobart and Perth have hosted one match apiece.

List

List of Australia's Day-Night Tests (1/2)

Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets - Adelaide (2015). Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets - Adelaide (2016). Australia beat Pakistan by 39 runs - Brisbane (2016). Australia beat England by 120 runs - Adelaide (2017). Australia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs - Brisbane (2019). Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs - Adelaide (2019).

List

List of Australia's Day-Night Tests (2/2)

Australia beat New Zealand by 296 runs - Perth (2019). Australia beat India by 8 wickets - Adelaide (2020). Australia beat England by 275 runs - Adelaide (2021). Australia beat England by 246 runs - Hobart (2022). Australia beat West Indies by 419 runs - Adelaide (2022). West Indies beat Australia by 8 runs - Brisbane (2024).

Batting chart

Labuschagne is the leading run-scorer (D/N Tests)

Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run-scorer in the history of Day/Night Tests. He owns 894 runs from eight games at 63.85. He also has the most tons in this regard (4). Labuschagne is followed by Steve Smith (760) and David Warner (753) in terms of runs on this list. Travis Head is the only other Aussie batter with multiple tons in Day-Night Tests (2).

Batting chart

Mitchell Starc has the most wickets in D/N Tests

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has the most wickets in Day/Night Tests. He has scalped 66 wickets at 18.71. His teammates Nathan Lyon (43), Josh Hazlewood (37), and Pat Cummins (34) follow Starc on this tally. Starc also owns the most five-wicket hauls in pink-ball Tests (3). He has the best match haul of 9/97.

Record

WI's record in Day-Night Test

This was also WI's maiden win in Day-Night Tests. They suffered defeats in all their previous four games in this regard. WI's defeats in Day-Night Tests have come against Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, and Australia. Meanwhile, this is WI's only second Test win over Australia in this century.