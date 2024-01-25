Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge slam valiant half-centuries against Australia
Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge scored valiant half-centuries for West Indies on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in Brisbane. Both batters showcased remarkable resilience to bail their side from a top-order collapse. Da Silva ended up scoring 79 off 157 balls (7 fours). Hodge, meanwhile, hammered his maiden Test fifty, 71 off 194 balls (8 fours, 1 six).
A sensational effort from the duo
The Aussie pacers breathed fire with the new pink ball as the visitors were reduced to 64/5. While the visitors looked entirely down and out at this point, Da Silva joined forces with Hodge and the duo led WI's fight back. The duo added 149 runs for the sixth wicket. Though both batters missed out on centuries, WI finished the day at 266/8.
1,000 Test runs loading for Da Silva
Playing his 26th Test, Da Silva has raced to 985 runs at an average of 26.62. This was his fourth half-century as the tally includes a solitary ton, 100* against England in 2022. This was his maiden fifty against the Aussies as he has raced to 153 runs across seven innings against them at 21.85.
Maiden fifty for Kavem Hodge
Hodge made his Test debut in the series opener in Adelaide. He could only manage scores worth 3 and 12 in the game. Hence, this was his maiden fifty in the Test format. Overall, this was his 18th half-century in First-Class cricket as he has raced to 2,848 runs at an average of 28-plus. The tally includes four tons.
Da Silva-Hodge script this partnership record
Da Silva and Hodge's 149-run stand is now the joint-fourth-highest partnership for a WI pair (for sixth wicket or lower) in Australia. Meanwhile, the former's score of 79 is now the fifth-highest score by a designated WI keeper Down Under. It is also the highest Test score by a WI keeper in Australia since Ridley Jacobs's 96* in the 2000 Perth Test.