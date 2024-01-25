Knocks

A sensational effort from the duo

The Aussie pacers breathed fire with the new pink ball as the visitors were reduced to 64/5. While the visitors looked entirely down and out at this point, Da Silva joined forces with Hodge and the duo led WI's fight back. The duo added 149 runs for the sixth wicket. Though both batters missed out on centuries, WI finished the day at 266/8.

Stats

1,000 Test runs loading for Da Silva

Playing his 26th Test, Da Silva has raced to 985 runs at an average of 26.62. This was his fourth half-century as the tally includes a solitary ton, 100* against England in 2022. This was his maiden fifty against the Aussies as he has raced to 153 runs across seven innings against them at 21.85.

Stats

Maiden fifty for Kavem Hodge

Hodge made his Test debut in the series opener in Adelaide. He could only manage scores worth 3 and 12 in the game. Hence, this was his maiden fifty in the Test format. Overall, this was his 18th half-century in First-Class cricket as he has raced to 2,848 runs at an average of 28-plus. The tally includes four tons.

Stats

Da Silva-Hodge script this partnership record

Da Silva and Hodge's 149-run stand is now the joint-fourth-highest partnership for a WI pair (for sixth wicket or lower) in Australia. Meanwhile, the former's score of 79 is now the fifth-highest score by a designated WI keeper Down Under. It is also the highest Test score by a WI keeper in Australia since Ridley Jacobs's 96* in the 2000 Perth Test.