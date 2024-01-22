IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of MI's spin attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:14 am Jan 22, 202410:14 am

Piyush Chawla will be MI's lead spinner.

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will mark the start of a new era for Mumbai Indians (MI) with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being at the helm of affairs. The franchise, who last won the title in 2020, has been far from its best in the last three seasons. Here we decode the key stats of MI's spin attack.

Composition of MI's spin attack

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was sensational last season, will lead MI's spin attack. In Shreyas Gopal, MI boast another proven Indian leg-spinner. Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya is a decent option. Meanwhile, the five-time champions have roped in Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who has been brilliant with his off-spin.

Chawla owns third-most IPL wickets

Chawla's tally of I79 IPL scalps is the third-most for any bowler (ER: 7.90). Since 2021, he has scalped 23 wickets for MI (ER: 8.20). His tally of 122 IPL scalps in middle-overs (7-15) is the second-most for any bowler (7.82). While he has taken 20 wickets in powerplay (ER: 7.71), 37 of his scalps have come in the last five overs (9.85).

Here are Gopal and Kartikeya's numbers

Gopal has taken 49 IPL wickets (ER: 8.10). He owns just seven scalps in MI colors. 35 of his IPL scalps have come in the middle overs (ER: 8.14). In the powerplay, he has eight wickets (ER: 7.89). His remaining six wickets have come in the end overs (ER: 6.76). Meanwhile, nine of Kumar Kartikeya's 10 IPL scalps have come in the middle overs.

Here are their overall numbers

Overall, the veteran Chawla has taken 302 T20 wickets at an economy of 7.48. Gopal has returned with 107 wickets in the 20-over format as he concedes runs at 7.55 per over. Kartikeya has also done well in the format, having taken 32 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.01.

Nabi can be handy for MI

Nabi, who last played an IPL game in 2021, owns 13 IPL scalps (7.14). Interestingly, seven of his scalps have come in the powerplay (ER: 6.04). Overall, the 39-year-old boasts 333 T20 scalps (ER: 7.03). Meanwhile, uncapped left-arm spinner Shams Mulani can be a handy asset for MI as he owns 52 T20 wickets (ER: 6.55).