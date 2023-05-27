Sports

Breaking down CSK's performance in IPL finals: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 27, 2023, 03:57 am 4 min read

CSK have won four IPL titles (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the most consistent franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They became the first franchise in this competition to reach the final for the 10th time. They defeated the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 in the MA Chidambaram Stadium to reach their record 10th IPL final. This will be their first final since IPL 2021. Here's more.

Most IPL finals

As mentioned, CSK have reached the IPL final 10 times. They reached the finals more than any other IPL franchise. MI are second with six IPL final appearances. CSK reached the finals in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021. They have won the trophy four times (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021), only behind MI, who have won five IPL titles.

CSK lost the inaugural IPL final against RR

CSK reached the IPL finals in the inaugural 2008 season. They were up against Shane Warne's Royals in the title clash. CSK batted first and posted a competitive total of 163/5. Suresh Raina starred with the bat with a 30-ball 43. In reply, RR chased down the target in the last ball and won by three wickets. Yusuf Pathan finished with a half-century.

CSK won their first IPL title in 2010, beating MI

The Yellow Army reached their second IPL finals in 2010 against Mumbai Indians. CSK batted first and posted 168/5 courtesy of a fifty from Raina. However, it was CSK's exceptional bowling that bundled out MI for only 146/9 as they won by 22 runs. Albie Morkel and Ravichandran Ashwin finished with three wickets apiece to hand CSK their maiden honor.

Thumping win for CSK in the 2011 final against RCB

MS Dhoni's men won their second IPL title in 2011. They reached their third IPL final in the same year against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK's openers Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay added 159 runs together as they compiled a stiff total of 205/5. RCB in reply, could only manage 147/8 as Ashwin finished with a crucial 3/16 from his four overs.

CSK suffer a defeat against KKR in 2012

The Chennai-based franchise made it to the 2012 IPL final, securing a third summit clash in a row. Gautam Gambhir-led KKR defeated CSK at the grand stage. CSK posted 190/3 batting first. Hussey and Raina both slammed fifties helping them reach the total. In response, KKR's Manvinder Bisla smashed a 48-ball 89 to guide them over the line. Jacques Kallis scored a valiant 69.

CSK lost the 2013 final versus MI

The 2013 IPL finals was CSK's fifth encounter at this stage and fourth in succession. They started well but it was due to Kieron Pollard's 32-ball 60, which helped MI reach 148/9. Dwayne Bravo finished with 4/42. CSK lost wickets regularly and only Dhoni (63) crossed the 20-run mark as they finished at 125/9 and lost by 23 runs.

MI's dominant win over CSK in 2015

CSK reached their 6th IPL final in 2015 and were in the hunt for a third honor. However, MI barred Dhoni's men from achieving the same. MI posted a mammoth total of 202/5 courtesy of fifties from Lendl Simmons and Rohit Sharma. Chasing 203, CSK were restricted at 168/8 as Mitchell McClenaghan finished with 3/25. MI won their second IPL title.

CSK win the IPL title in 2018 on return

The Yellow Army won their third IPL title in 2018 when they defeated SRH. SRH batted first and posted 178/6 courtesy of a stellar knock of 25-ball 45* from Yusuf. However, Shane Watson slammed a match-winning unbeaten 117 from 57 deliveries to chase the target down with nine deliveries to spare. CSK didn't feature in IPL 2016 and 2017 after being suspended.

CSK lose a thriller against MI in the 2019 final

For the third time in an IPL final against MI, Dhoni's team fell short. However, this time it was a thriller as CSK missed the bus by a single run. MI batted first and could manage 149/8, courtesy of a rescue act by Pollard who smashed a 25-ball 41* In response, CSK were restricted at 148/7 due to Jasprit Bumrah's heroics of 2/14.

CSK's fourth IPL title came against KKR in 2021

CSK won their fourth IPL title in 2021 when they defeat Eoin Morgan's KKR in the final in Dubai. It was CSK's ninth final. CSK batted first and posted a challenging total of 192/3. Faf du Plessis clobbered a 59-ball 86, whereas Robin Uthappa smashed a crucial 31. In response, KKR could manage 165/9 despite having a strong start.