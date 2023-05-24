Sports

MS Dhoni guides CSK to 10th IPL final, breaks records

Written by Parth Dhall May 24, 2023, 12:18 am 3 min read

CSK won Qualifier 1 against GT (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings beat defending champions Gujarat Titans to reach the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Yellow Army defended 172/7 in Qualifier 1 to reach their 10th final in IPL history. With this, MS Dhoni has become the first player to lead a side to as many IPL finals. Under him, CSK would attempt to clinch their fifth IPL title.

Why does this story matter?

Dhoni, who has a knack of winning trophies, has propelled CSK to the IPL 2023 final.

He has been leading the Yellow Army since the inaugural season (2008). His stature has continued to grow ever since.

Over 15 years later, Dhoni would want to hang his boots by yet again claiming the silverware.

Perhaps, in his words, he "still hasn't left behind his legacy"!

CSK make it to the finals again

As stated, CSK have reached the IPL final for the 10th time. They had finished the league stage as the second-placed side with 17 points. The Yellow Army had qualified for the playoffs for the 12th time in IPL history. CSK will now vie to win their fifth IPL title. They were crowned champions in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

Captain Dhoni miles ahead!

Dhoni is the first player to lead a side to 10 IPL finals. Rohit Sharma is the only other captain to do so on five occasions. Gautam Gambhir achieved this feat twice. Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, Daniel Vettori, Geroge Bailey, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson have done this once.

Dhoni helps CSK bounce back

Ravindra Jadeja replaced Dhoni as skipper in the 2022 season. However, the latter reclaimed the role after CSK failed to deliver in the first half. Earlier this season, Dhoni, who has led CSK to several momentous wins, became the first-ever player to captain a franchise in 200 matches. Rohit, who leads Mumbai Indians (MI), is Dhoni's closest rival.

Only captain with over 100 wins for a franchise

As of now, Dhoni has led CSK to 127 wins in 211 matches in the IPL (lost 82). He remains the only captain to have won over 100 matches for a franchise in the tournament.

CSK can equal MI in terms of titles

Dhoni would want another trophy in his cabinet toward the end of his career. Under him, CSK have won the title four times (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021). CSK failed to reach the playoffs in mere two seasons (2020 and 2022). Winning a fifth title would make the joint-most successful IPL franchise with MI (five titles).