IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Here is the statistical preview

May 14, 2023

MS Dhoni has smashed 553 runs against KKR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will travel to face the Chennai Super Kings in a must-win clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Match 61 of this season will be against two contrasting teams. CSK are in the second spot and a win here will take them to the summit, whereas KKR are struggling in the seventh position and their playoff chances look bleak. Here's more.

A look at the H2H record

CSK and KKR have produced some very exciting clashes in the past. But overall, the Yellow Army have dominated the Knights. CSK have won a daunting 18 matches out of a total of 28 clashes, whereas KKR have won nine. One match ended with no result. Earlier this season, CSK defeated KKR by 49 runs in Kolkata as Ajinkya Rahane slammed a 29-ball 71*.

A look at the stadium stats

CSK have a stellar record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as they have won 44 matches out of 62 total IPL clashes (excluding Super Over wins). This season, CSK have won four home games out of six. 9.1 is the average run rate this season at Chepauk. The pitch is balanced and will have some assistance for everyone, but the spinners will dominate proceedings.

Russell closing in on 100 IPL wickets

KKR's star all-rounder Andre Russell may get to 100 IPL wickets. His current tally stands at 96 wickets in the competition in 110 matches at an average of 24.36. He will be the third WI bowler to complete the milestone after Dwayne Bravo (183) and teammate Sunil Narine (159). Overall for KKR, he has snapped 97 wickets, only behind Narine (177).

Dhoni averages 42.53 against KKR in the IPL

CSK skipper MS Dhoni enjoys playing against KKR. He has slammed 553 runs in 31 IPL matches against them with a brilliant average of 42.53. He has smoked two fifties while striking at 131.98. As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has 1,442 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and can surpass Suresh Raina (1,498).

Numbers related to the game

Russell (96 wickets) can become the second all-rounder after Ravindra Jadeja to complete 100 wickets and 2,000-plus runs in IPL. Meanwhile, Jadeja is four hits away from completing 100 IPL sixes. He is two wickets away from reaching 150 IPL scalps. Venkatesh Iyer (923) is 77 runs away from completing 1,000 IPL runs. Sunil Narine (3,432) needs 18 more to reach 3,500 T20 runs.