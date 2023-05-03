Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR: Decoding the key player battles

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams have struggled to find the desired wins this season and are placed eighth and ninth respectively. KKR have played a game more than SRH and could be toppled in the points table. Ahead of the clash, we present the key player battles.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has enjoyed bowling against KKR and he will be aiming to give his side a solid start in the powerplay overs. Buvi, who will look to purchase assistance from the surface in Hyderabad, can be a cause of concern for KKR opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz. In the previous meeting, Bhuvneshwar dismissed Gurbaz, who faced three deliveries without scoring.

Mayank Markande vs Nitish Rana

Mayank Markande has been impressive for SRH in the IPL 2023 season, having claimed 10 scalps so far. He will be keen to stop someone like Nitish Rana in the middle overs. Across three innings so far, the leg-spinner has bowled 22 deliveries to Rana, conceding just 29 runs. Rana has a strike rate of 131.81 and is yet to be dismissed.

Varun Chakravarthy vs Aiden Markram

Varun Chakravarthy has blown hot and cold in IPL 2023 but is KKR's leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps. He will have his task cut out against SRH skipper Aiden Markram, who is an able player of spin. Markram has smashed Varun for 54 runs from 28 deliveries at a responding strike rate of 192.85. Varun has managed to dismiss Markram once so far.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sunil Narine

SRH will count upon opener Abhishek Sharma, who can provide the side with an able start. With Sunil Narine likely to be introduced in the powerplay overs, Sharma can set the tone. Abhishek has fancied facing veteran spinner Narine, hammering the West Indian for 38 runs from 19 balls. Abhishek has a strike rate of 200 against Narine, hitting three sixes and two fours.