Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 18, 2023, 11:51 am 2 min read

Rahul Tripathi scored a superb 74* in his last outing here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 25th Match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this affair on Tuesday (April 18). Both teams had lost their first two games before bouncing back and winning the next two. Here we look at the pitch report.

How the track behaves here?

The track here is generally conducive for batting as the bowl comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners, however, can come into play as the match progresses. Two games have been played here in IPL 2023 so far and teams batting first and chasing won one game apiece. The toss-winning skipper would elect to bowl due to the dew factor.

A look at the stadium stats

The average run rate of teams batting first here reads 7.96 (IPL). Chasing sides have won 37 of the 66 IPL games played here (Excluding Super Over games). The dew factor in evening games is a major reason behind the same. While pacers have taken 558 IPL wickets here at an economy rate of 8.08, spinners have 221 wickets with their economy being 7.64.

How the two teams have fared here

SRH have done extremely well at home, winning 30 of the 46 games played here. They also have a win in Super Over here. Meanwhile, the Orange Army has defeated MI four times in seven meetings here. Overall, the five-time champions have claimed seven victories in 11 IPL clashes here. Hence, a mouth-watering clash is certainly on the cards.

A look at the key performers

Rohit Sharma has done well here, scoring 466 runs at 38.83 with his strike rate being 139.10. Rahul Tripathi slammed a match-winning 74* in his last outing at this venue. Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns the most IPL wickets at this venue (37 scalps) at an economy rate of 7.85. Piyush Chawla has scalped seven IPL wickets here at an economy rate of 8.20.

A look at the probable playing XIs

SRH (Probable XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan. MI (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, and Riley Meredith. Impact players: Washington Sundar (SRH), Jason Behrendorff (MI).

