Riley Meredith replaces Jhye Richardson at MI: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 06, 2023, 09:26 pm 1 min read

Mumbai Indians have signed Australia fast bowler Riley Meredith as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mumbai Indians have signed Australia fast bowler Riley Meredith as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Meredith has joined MI for Rs. 1.5 crore. Notably, Meredith was with Mumbai last season as well, when he was bought at his base price of Rs. 1 crore. He was released ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Meredith joins a decent foreign pace-bowling unit at MI

MI saw their pace stocks get depleted after injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Richardson. Meredith has now joined the likes of Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Duan Jansen, and Cameron Green as overseas seam bowling options.

Meredith's numbers in the 20-over format

Meredith played 8 matches for MI in IPL 2022, claiming 8 scalps at 29.50. He had an economy rate of 8.43. Before that, Meredith made five appearances for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. He claimed 4 scalps at 42.25. In 77 20-over matches, Meredith has managed 100 scalps at 23.41. Meredith was the joint-fifth-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps from 14 games in BBL 2022-23.