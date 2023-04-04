Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 04, 2023, 01:31 pm 2 min read

Warner slammed a fifty against LSG in the opener (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals will be hoping to secure their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as they return home to face the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (April 4). Both teams have star-studded lineups and players who can change the course of the game at any moment. Hence, it will be exciting to see them cross swords. Here's more.

David Warner vs Mohammed Shami

David Warner has slammed 5,937 runs in the IPL. He is 63 away from reaching 6,000 runs. He will be the third batter to reach the milestone. However, his recent form isn't that great, and it will be a test for him to face Mohammed Shami. In 15 T20 meetings, Shami has removed Warner five times, while he scored 178 runs (SR: 89.89).

Shubman Gill vs Khaleel Ahmed

Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form for GT and will look to utilize the powerplays. He finished the second-highest run-scorer for GT last season, with 483 runs. Similarly, DC's Khaleel Ahmed finished with 16 wickets in 10 matches last season and will be crucial. In four meetings in the IPL, Gill has scored 38 runs (SR: 152) but Khaleel has dismissed him twice.

Hardik Pandya vs Kuldeep Yadav

Hardik Pandya will be important in GT's middle order. He will look to dominate the middle overs, and by doing so, he may have to tackle DC's Kuldeep Yadav. Pandya has slammed 578 runs against spin in the IPL at 41.28 while getting dismissed 14 times. Kuldeep was one of the three bowlers to take 20 wickets in the middle overs in 2022.

Mitchell Marsh vs Alzarri Joseph

Mitchell Marsh is DC's designated pace basher and will be pivotal for them when the likes of Shami and Alzarri Joseph operate for GT. In 137 T20s, Marsh has slammed 2,427 runs against pacers, while striking at 142.59. In 74 T20s, Joseph has scalped 62 wickets of right-handed batters, averaging 24.08. He removed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja in the last match.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The strips here usually offer low bounce. However, the batters get good value for their shots due to the shorter dimensions and fast outfield. 8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.