IPL 2023: LSG post a challenging 193/6 versus DC

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 01, 2023, 09:23 pm 2 min read

Lucknow Super Giants have posted a score of 193/6 versus the Delhi Capitals (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants have posted a score of 193/6 versus the Delhi Capitals in match number three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Kyle Mayers was a sensation for LSG, slamming a 73-run knock. Nicholas Pooran scored a quickfire 36. Ayush Badoni added the final touches. For DC, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed claimed 2/30.

How did LSG fare in the PP overs?

LSG lost KL Rahul (8) in the fourth over. Chetan Sakariya dismissed him with a slower length ball as Rahul whipped it in the air and didn't get hold of it and the ball went straight to Axar Patel. Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, and Sakariya all bowled tidy overs as LSG struggled to find the desired momentum, managing 30/1 in the poweplay overs.

LSG's performance in the middle overs

In the middle overs (7-15), LSG managed 97 runs, large thanks to Kyle Mayers. However, DC managed three more wickets. Mayers dominated the scenes and targeted the left-arm spinners, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. While Kuldeep dismissed Deepak Hooda, Axar got Mayers off the 3rd ball of the 12th over. Khaleel Ahmed then dismissed Marcus Stoinis before Nicholas Pooran hit a couple of boundaries.

Mayers shines on his IPL debut

Playing his debut IPL match, Mayers struck a sublime 38-ball 73. He slammed two fours and seven sixes. As per Cricbuzz, Mayers now has the fourth-highest individual score in debut IPL innings. 158* Brendon McCullum (KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru) 2008, 116* Michael Hussey (CSK vs PBKS, Mohali) 2008, 84* Shaun Marsh (PBKS vs Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad) 2008 are above him.

Pooran scores a brisk 36

LSG's marquee signing Pooran scored a 21-ball 36. He slammed two fours and three sixes. Pooran was dismissed in the 19th over by Khaleel, holding out to Prithvi Shaw. Pooran has now raced to 948 runs in the IPL.