Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 10, 2022, 03:10 pm 3 min read

Buttler is the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

A high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) would be squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. RR have mustered seven wins from 11 matches. That includes a six-wicket drubbing to PBKS (189/5) in the last duel. Meanwhile, DC have collected five wins and six losses so far. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:30) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won just two of the last five matches here. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of 166 in this duration. Both pacers and spinners have fared well at DYP this season.

DC, RR Can Capitals outclass a raging Royals?

DC's campaign has looked shaky throughout the season. They have to win their remaining three matches to grab a playoff berth. However, looking at their inconsistent run as a unit, Rishabh Pant and Co. could be in trouble. Meanwhile, RR have looked belligerent from the start. Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal would be vital cogs in this fixture.

Information Hetmyer, Shaw to be unavailable for a few matches

RR's explosive middle-order batter, Shimron Hetmyer, would be missing the next few fixtures. He has returned to Guyana for the birth of his first child. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw (DC) might be out for this game as well. He is currently recovering from a fever.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Rajasthan Royals have a 13-12 win-loss record against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In fact, RR (222/2) trumped DC (207/8) by 15 runs in the earlier match-up this season. Buttler slammed a ton in that match (116).

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

RR (Probable XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen/James Neesham, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen. DC (Probable XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Stats Who are the key performers?

David Warner (DC) has clobbered 375 runs in nine outings this season. He averages 53.57. In 11 innings this season, Rishabh Pant (DC) has aggregated 281 runs at 31.22. Opening batter Jos Buttler (RR) has averaged 61.80 and racked up a stellar 618 runs in 11 matches so far. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has affected 22 dismissals this season at 14.50.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Devdutt Padikkal, Mitchell Marsh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.