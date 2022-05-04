Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Key stats from their rivalry

Written by V Shashank Edited by Parth Dhall May 04, 2022, 12:40 pm 3 min read

MS Dhoni is the leading run-scorer against RCB in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against the four-time winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. Known as the Southern Derby, the rivalry between RCB and CSK has intensified with each passing season. We look at the unique stats from their rivalry ahead of their upcoming encounter at MCA.

Powerplay Uthappa averages 68.00 in Powerplay against RCB

Robin Uthappa averages 68.00 in the Powerplay (0-6) against RCB. He has racked up 204 runs, which is the highest by a current CSK batter in this phase against RCB. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli tops the chart for RCB, having amassed 210 runs from 23 innings. The right-handed batter averages 35.00 but has smashed at a rate of 96.77 (six dismissals).

Middle-overs Kohli has wreaked havoc in middle overs against CSK

In the middle overs, Ambati Rayudu has the most runs among batters against RCB (479). Suresh Raina (477), MS Dhoni (471), Rohit Sharma (410), and Robin Uthappa (391) follow in order. Interestingly, four of the top five players in this regard are either current or former CSK players. Meanwhile, Kohli has hoarded the bulk of runs in the middle overs when facing CSK (532).

Performance Kohli has toyed with CSK's spin attack in IPL

Kohli averages a mind-boggling 55.12 versus the spin attack offered by CSK. The run machine has stacked up 441 runs. He has been dismissed eight times across 356 deliveries. Notably, the batting maestro hasn't been dismissed by a CSK spinner since 2020. He has amassed 63 runs off 59 deliveries. He has struck at 106.77, with just two fours and one six.

Stats Siraj has an unwanted record to his name

Among the current bowlers, Mohammed Siraj has conceded the most number of runs against CSK in the cash-rich league (192). Add to that, the right-arm quick averages 192.00. He has pocketed just one wicket in seven outings. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo has this unwanted record on his shoulders (413). One must note that the veteran pacer has bowled at an economy of 7.96.

Do you know? Maxwell has been Jadeja's bunny in IPL

The Aussie hard-hitter has struggled in the encounters against Ravindra Jadeja. He has scored 48 runs from 39 deliveries while averaging an abysmal 8.00. Plus, Maxwell has been dismissed by the latter on six occasions. He is yet to smack a six off Jadeja.

Dhoni Dhoni's tally in successful run-chase against RCB

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has punched 486 runs in 15 innings at 54.00 against RCB during a run-chase. Interestingly, Dhoni has aggregated 323 runs at 64.60 in a successful run-chase against the Royal Challengers. He has struck at a colossal rate of 141.04. Overall, Dhoni is the leading run-scorer against RCB in the IPL, having slammed 836 runs at 41.80.

Information Dhoni's love affair with RCB in death overs

It is interesting to note that Dhoni has hammered the most runs by a batter in death overs against RCB. He has scored 342 runs off 165 deliveries, striking at a staggering 207.27. MI's Kieron Pollard has the second-most runs in this regard (255).

Information Dhoni's incredible numbers in the 20th over against RCB

Dhoni has compiled the most runs by a batter in the last over against RCB. He tops the chart with 68 runs off 25 deliveries while striking at 272.00. He has racked up four fours and a record seven sixes in this duration.