Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 08, 2022, 05:48 pm 3 min read

Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed batted well against RR (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face one of their arch-nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. RCB has looked commanding this season with two back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, MI are yet to taste their maiden win of the season. They are on a three-match losing streak. Here is the complete match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The venue boasts an average first innings score of 180.66 across the last three matches. The side batting first has won on two occasions. The match will start off at 7:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the game live on Star Sports Network or stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

RCB Can RCB keep the win streak?

RCB have beaten the likes of KKR and RR in thrilling fashion to build a two-match winning streak. Their bowling attack has been spot on, to say the least. RCB's batting has had minor hiccups, especially in the middle order. Maxwell's addition could see RCB rectify those errors from this fixture. All in all, the Challengers look like a team to beat this season.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other on a total of 29 occasions in the IPL. MI enjoy an 17-12 record in wins over RCB in IPL. Both RCB and MI have won three games each in the tournament since 2019.

MI MI eye their maiden win

Batting-wise, they have some of the biggest names of T20 cricket on board. Young talents in Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis have looked promising in the opportunities received so far. However, it is their bowling that has been their chief cause of defeat on the last three occasions. They might want to replace Daniel Sams with his fellow Aussie pacer in Riley Meredith.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj MI (probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Harshal Patel (RCB) has picked 18 wickets in 10 matches against MI in IPL. He averages 12.94. Virat Kohli (RCB) has amassed 721 runs in 28 innings against MI. He averages 28.84. Rohit Sharma (MI) has smashed 759 runs across 28 innings against RCB. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (MI) has claimed 24 wickets across 17 matches against RCB.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah Fantasy XI (option 2): Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah