IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Here is the match preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will clash in Dubai

The 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season will see Royal Challengers Bangalore face Mumbai Indians in Dubai. This will be the second game of Sunday's double-header. Both teams are eyeing the playoff berth after stumbling at the start of the UAE leg this season. Defending champions MI require a win to resurrect their campaign. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The evening encounter will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The track here has offered assistance to fast bowlers so far. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were on fire in the DC-SRH clash. The batters need to be watchful at the start here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians enjoy a considerable lead over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. In 28 head-to-head meetings, MI have managed to win 17 matches with a win percentage of 60.71. On the other hand, RCB have earned 11 victories against MI with a win percentage of 39.29. Notably, MI have won four of the last seven matches against RCB.

Performers

Here are the top performers

ABD has racked up 774 runs from 24 games at a strike rate of 147.70 against MI. In the bowling segment, Chahal has scalped 19 wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/38. Against RCB, Rohit has smashed 716 runs at a strike-rate of 136.38, while Bumrah has snapped up 21 wickets with the best match haul of 3/14.

RCB

RCB need to better their game

RCB have been outplayed on both occasions since IPL's resumption in the UAE. They were beaten convincingly by KKR and CSK. RCB's batting is a worry, especially the middle-order. Openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal need to bat as long as possible because of the uncertainty the others possess. With the ball, RCB need a better application. Harshal Patel (19 wickets) holds the key.

MI

MI will be aiming to bounce back

Like RCB, MI too suffered two straight losses since the tournament's resumption. And the defeats came against CSK and KKR. MI too have issues in their batting and need to sort things out. The players need to take more responsibility and make sure they seal the pivotal moments. MI need inspiration and like RCB, they have to better their game and come out strong.

Teams

A look at the probable XI of both sides

RCB probable playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal MI probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult