Indian Premier League: MS Dhoni-led CSK depart for UAE

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 02:40 pm

MS Dhoni-led CSK has departed for UAE

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, on Friday, departed for the UAE as they gear up for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The IPL had earlier been postponed midway in May after several players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. CSK shared a picture of Dhoni with his suitcase as he prepares to leave for UAE. Here are the details.

CSK's available players depart from Chennai to the UAE

CSK will have their training base in Dubai. The available players for CSK are heading well in advance to make sure the quarantine period is sorted and they have time for training before the resumption of IPL. Suresh Raina, Karn Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, and Ambati Rayudu were some of the other players who are leaving with MSD to the UAE from Chennai.

Dhoni seen at the airport

Mumbai Indians leave for Abu Dhabi

Earlier in the day, reigning champions Mumbai Indians left for Abu Dhabi. The franchise shared a picture through its Instagram handle, showing talent scout R Vinay Kumar in the flight with the caption as 'Abu Dhabi bound'. The five-time IPL champions also posted a video of off-spinner Jayant Yadav in full travel gear with the caption as "Off we go! The countdown has begun."

Key details of IPL 2021 remainder

CSK and MI will meet in the 30th match of the IPL 2021 season which marks the resumption of IPL 2021 on September 19. The final of the tournament is set to be played on October 15. A total of 13 matches will be held in Dubai as Sharjah will host 10 matches. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will host eight matches.

A look at the IPL 2021 table

The Delhi Capitals sit top of the IPL 2021 table, winning six out of the eight matches. CSK are placed second with five wins from seven games. RCB are third with the same number of points and matches as CSK but have an inferior NRR. MI are placed fourth with eight points from seven games. RR, PBKS, KKR, and SRH follow suit.

CSK will need to play well in the UAE

CSK have played well in IPL 2021 after a disappointing campaign last year. With the action shifting to the UAE, CSK will hope to keep up with the momentum they enjoyed in the first half. Last year, they struggled in the UAE.