Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Friday. With the absence of Quinton de Kock (quarantine), Chris Lynn is set to feature in this match for MI. Meanwhile, 20-year-old pacer Marco Jansen is set to make his IPL debut. Here we present the complete team news.

Information Mumbai Indians: Here's the playing XI

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs RCB A look at the head-to-head record

MI clearly have the upper hand over RCB in the IPL. These two have clashed in 27 games, with Mumbai winning 17 of them. Meanwhile, RCB have managed to win 10 games (one Super Over win). In the IPL 2020, both the teams won a game each against each other. RCB won the first through Super Over, while the next game went to MI.

Information Royal Challengers Bangalore: Here's the playing XI

RCB playing XI: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Information Timing, TV listing and venue