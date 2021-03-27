Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 04:02 pm

Indian wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav's form has declined in a rapid pace of late. The left-arm spinner was expensive in the second ODI against England on Friday, conceding his worst figures in the format. Kuldeep has also been ignored in T20Is and his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) hasn't been convincing for a while now. Here we decode his decline in form.

Form Kuldeep's form has taken a dip

Kuldeep made his white-ball debut for India in 2017. This was a move that helped Team India do well as he and Yuzvendra Chahal tasted enormous success. However, he has seen his form take a serious dip. And now, he could lose his place in the third ODI. Kuldeep failed to take any wicket so far in the series, conceding 152 runs.

ODIs Contrast in form for Kuldeep (2017-19 and 2020-21)

From 2017-2019, Kuldeep featured in 56 ODI matches, claiming 99 scalps at 24.79. He had an economy rate of 4.98 and a best bowling haul of 6/25. However, from January 2020 to March 2021, Kuldeep has played seven ODIs. He has claimed six wickets at an astronomical average of 79.16. His economy rate has risen to 6.88 in this phase.

T20Is Contrast in form for Kuldeep (2017-18 and 2019-20)

The last T20I Kuldeep played was in January 2020. Since then, he has been left out. From 2017 to 2018, Kuldeep claimed 33 scalps in 17 T20Is. He averaged 12.96 with an economy rate of 6.74. Since the start of 2019, Kuldeep has played four matches, claiming six scalps at 18.16. His economy rate has been a staggering 9.08.

IPL Kuldeep has failed to shine of late in the IPL