Team India kept its record in T20Is intact by beating England 3-2 in the five-match series. Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and senior opener Rohit Sharma starred for the hosts in the final T20I as they claimed a 36-run victory. The duo would want to replicate similar performances in the upcoming ODI series against England. Let us compare their numbers in ODI cricket.

Kohli A look at Kohli's ODI career

Kohli is deemed the greatest batsman in ODI cricket. He has duly changed the dynamics of 50-over cricket by adding his own flair. Having played mere 251 ODIs, he is already the sixth-highest ODI run-scorer of all-time. So far, he has racked up 12,040 runs at an astronomical average of 59.31. He also owns a record 43 hundreds and 60 fifties.

Rohit How has Rohit fared in ODI cricket?

If Run Machine Kohli has mastered the format, Hitman Rohit Sharma is not too far behind. His ODI career bloomed in 2013 when former Indian skipper MS Dhoni made him open the innings. As of now, he has aggregated 9,115 runs from 224 ODIs at 49.27. The tally includes 29 hundreds and 43 fifties. Rohit also owns the highest-ever individual score in ODIs (264).

Contribution Contribution in winning cause

Both Kohli and Rohit have single-handedly won several ODIs for India. However, Kohli is a cut above the rest when it comes to winning matches. He has been a part of 151 matches that India have won, wherein he has amassed 8,652 runs at an incredible average of 77.25. Meanwhile, Rohit has scored 6,359 runs in winning cause (136 matches) at 60.56.

World Cup Rohit has a record six World Cup tons

Rohit headlined the ICC 2019 World Cup with his emphatic knocks. He equaled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record of registering most WC tons (6). Overall, Rohit owns 978 runs from 17 WC games at a prolific average of 65.20. Although Kohli has more WC runs (1,030) than Rohit at 46.81, he has played more matches (26) as compared to him.

Do you know? Runs in successful run-chases (ODIs)

It is interesting to note that Kohli averages 96.21 in successful run-chases. He has the second-most runs (5,388) after Sachin Tendulkar (5,490) in such matches (89). Meanwhile, Rohit has smashed 3,676 runs in these matches (84) at an average of 63.37.

England A look at their performance against England