Senior batsman Rohit Sharma has been declared "clinically fit" by the medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. On Saturday, the BCCI issued a statement, clarifying that Rohit was assessed for his batting, fielding, and running between the wickets, during the rehabilitation. It also revealed that the NCA medical staff has found his physical fitness "satisfactory". Here is more.

Assessment Rohit will continue to work on his endurance

In the statement, the BCCI stated that Rohit will continue to work on his endurance during the 14-day quarantine in Sydney. His participation in the final two Tests will depend on the assessment of his "fitness status" by the Indian team's medical staff. Moreover, Rohit has also been given a detailed training programme for the period of quarantine.

Statement The medical team will re-assess his fitness post quarantine: BCCI

Here is what the BCCI revealed in the statement. "He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be re-assessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly," it read.

Availability His availability will depend on his fitness

Earlier, it was reported that Rohit will fly out to Australia on December 13. He will be available for India's last two Tests against Australia (January 7-11, Sydney and 15-19, Brisbane), after undergoing the quarantine period. However, his availability will depend upon his fitness. It is understood that Rohit might re-group with the squad during the eight-day gap between second and third Test.

Spot Rohit's Test spot was subject to the rehabilitation assessment

The BCCI had initially left out Rohit from all three squads after he suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL. Although he was later added to the Test squad, he returned back home to recuperate and commence training at the NCA. Eventually, he was ruled out of the first two Tests. Notably, Rohit's participation in the remaining games was subject to his fitness.

Saga The official word of BCCI ends the "miscommunication" saga