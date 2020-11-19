Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 11:41 am
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Pace spearhead Ishant Sharma, on Wednesday, went through two long bowling spells at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Reportedly, his spells were closely monitored by chairman of selectors, Sunil Joshi, and the NCA chief, Rahul Dravid, among others.
Notably, Ishant is on the path to recovery after suffering an abdominal muscle tear during the IPL 2020.
Here is more on the same.
Ishant bowled on one of the side pitches at the stadium during the lunch break of a corporate cricket match, followed by another hour-long spell.
After his first bowling stint, Sharma did a few basic stretchings before returning for a short fielding session.
While the club fixture was on, he was engaged in long discussions with Joshi outside the boundary rope.
As per reports, the signs were positive as Ishant didn't show any signs of discomfort while bowling. His sessions were supervised by Paras Mhambrey, the former India fast bowler who is also the head coach of India's Under-19 team.
Indian speedster Ishant Sharma was earlier ruled out of the IPL due to a muscle tear.
Ahead of DC's opening game this season, Ishant had injured his back during a training session in Dubai.
Further reports revealed that he experienced pain in his left rib cage.
Considering his fitness, the BCCI had decided to leave him out of the Test squad for Australian tour.
Later on, the All-India Senior Selection Committee revealed that Ishant will be able to join the Test squad once he proves his fitness.
He had been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, ever since.
Speaking on the same, Dravid had stated that Ishant can start bowling from November 18.
Thereafter, he will have to prove his match fitness.
Over the years, Ishant has been a vital cog in the pace-bowling attack (Tests). He picked up 11 wickets at 23.82 in the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2018/19). Now, he is set to become only the second Indian seamer after Kapil Dev to play 100 Tests.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on December 17.
Besides, MCG (December 26-30), SCG (January 7-11), and Adelaide Oval (January 15-19) will host the next three Tests.
Prior to the Test series, India will also play two practice games in Sydney (December 6-8 and 11-13).
It remains to be seen if Ishant could play at least one of them.
