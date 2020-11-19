Pace spearhead Ishant Sharma, on Wednesday, went through two long bowling spells at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Reportedly, his spells were closely monitored by chairman of selectors, Sunil Joshi, and the NCA chief, Rahul Dravid, among others. Notably, Ishant is on the path to recovery after suffering an abdominal muscle tear during the IPL 2020. Here is more on the same.

Drills Ishant bowled a couple of spells in Bengaluru

Ishant bowled on one of the side pitches at the stadium during the lunch break of a corporate cricket match, followed by another hour-long spell. After his first bowling stint, Sharma did a few basic stretchings before returning for a short fielding session. While the club fixture was on, he was engaged in long discussions with Joshi outside the boundary rope.

Information Positive signs for his recovery

As per reports, the signs were positive as Ishant didn't show any signs of discomfort while bowling. His sessions were supervised by Paras Mhambrey, the former India fast bowler who is also the head coach of India's Under-19 team.

Injury Ishant was ruled out of the IPL 2020

Indian speedster Ishant Sharma was earlier ruled out of the IPL due to a muscle tear. Ahead of DC's opening game this season, Ishant had injured his back during a training session in Dubai. Further reports revealed that he experienced pain in his left rib cage. Considering his fitness, the BCCI had decided to leave him out of the Test squad for Australian tour.

Fitness Ishant will have to prove his fitness

Later on, the All-India Senior Selection Committee revealed that Ishant will be able to join the Test squad once he proves his fitness. He had been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, ever since. Speaking on the same, Dravid had stated that Ishant can start bowling from November 18. Thereafter, he will have to prove his match fitness.

Data Ishant has strengthened the Indian pace-bowling of late

Over the years, Ishant has been a vital cog in the pace-bowling attack (Tests). He picked up 11 wickets at 23.82 in the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2018/19). Now, he is set to become only the second Indian seamer after Kapil Dev to play 100 Tests.

Schedule Will Ishant play the practice games?