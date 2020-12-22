Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who was in rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, is now in Australia and available for selection for the third and fourth Test matches. According to Sports Today YouTube, however, the senior cricketer is in a 14-day self-quarantine in a two-bedroom apartment in Sydney and isn't allowed to step out. Here are further details.

Fitness Rohit had earlier cleared his fitness assessment at NCA

During this phase, the star batsman is managing to get some regular indoor workout done and watch Television in isolation. Earlier this month, Rohit cleared his fitness assessment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Post that, he travelled to Australia and will only play after completing his 14-day quarantine period.

Pressure Rohit will have the pressure of performing

Speaking of the challenges that Rohit would have to face once he's out to play the third Test at the SCG, mental conditioning coach Partha Varanashi said that the former will need to prepare himself going into that moment of truth. He cannot train outdoors like everyone else. He stated that Rohit will have that pressure of performing because he is an important batsman.

Quote 'Mental conditioning is very important for athletes'

"So, all of this comes into play when he has to perform, so mental conditioning is very important for athletes. Physical conditioning is focused on a lot but mental conditioning gets let up," Varanashi said on Sports Today Youtube.

Team India India faltered in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval

The first Test, which was a Day-Night affair at the Adelaide Oval, saw India get thrashed by eight wickets. Despite having a crucial 53-run lead in the first innings, India were dismissed for their lowest ever Test score (36/9d). This saw Australia finish the job on Day 3 itself and maintain their 100% record in D/N Tests.

Batting Gill or Rahul to open alongside Mayank for MCG Test

In the first Test, Prithvi Shaw was a serious let down after getting scores of 0 and 4. He is expected to be dropped for the second Test, with either KL Rahul or Shubman Gill opening alongside Mayank Agarwal. With Virat Kohli absent for the series remainder, one of these two will come in at number four for the last two games.

Rohit Sharma It remains to be seen how Rohit performs

With both Gill and Rahul expected to get a chance in the second Test, whoever applies himself better will remain in the side. Once Rohit comes in, he will take the opening position automatically. It remains to be seen how Rohit performs after missing the two Tests earlier against New Zealand and then also being out of the first two games against Australia.

SCG Test Sydney Test remains on schedule