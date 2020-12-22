Tennis legends Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were among the winners of the 2020 ATP Awards on Monday. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Vasek Pospisil, Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe also won the top honors. Notably, the awards celebrated Serbian Djokovic and doubles pair of Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares as the year-end number ones. Here is more.

Djokovic Djokovic secures the top spot for a record sixth time

Djokovic finished world number one for a record-equaling sixth time in the past 10 years (2011-2012, 2014-2015 and 2018). The Serbian enjoyed a stellar season, wherein he clinched four tour-level titles. His four titles comprised a record eighth Australian Open and two ATP Masters 1000s. He was also a runner-up at Roland Garros, and reached the semi-finals at the ATP Finals.

Do you know? Djokovic overtakes this record of Nadal

At 33 years, 6 months and 16 days, Djokovic set a new record as the oldest year-end number one in the history of ATP Rankings. He overtook Rafael Nadal's record (33 years, 5 months, 23 days), which he scripted in 2019.

Nadal, Federer Nadal, Federer bag these awards

World number two Nadal was chosen the winner of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for a third straight year and fourth time overall. The Spaniard was rewarded for his fair play, professionalism and integrity on the court. Meanwhile, Swiss maestro Federer was selected by fans as Fans' Favourite for a record 18th straight year. This takes his overall tally of ATP Awards to 39.

Vasek Pospisil Comeback Player of the Year

Canada's Vasek Pospisil was sidelined in 2019 after undergoing back surgery to repair a herniated disk. Notably, he started the following year having ranked outside the Top 100. However, the 30-year-old surged consistently in the Ranking during a terrific comeback season. He jumped 89 places to occupy the 61st spot, the biggest rise in the year-end Top 100 from 2019.

Andrey Rublev Most Improved Player of the Year

Russia's Andrey Rublev rose from number 23 to a career-best number eight in a season that saw him win as many as five titles. The 23-year-old won consecutive titles at the Adelaide International and the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, finishing with a win-loss record of 41-10 this year. Interestingly, he emulated Novak Djokovic (41-5) with the most match wins on Tour in 2020.

Carlos Alcaraz Newcomer of the Year

Spain's Alcaraz finished 2019 at number 491 in ATP Rankings. In 2020, he moved 350 spots to finish the season at number 141 after reaching a career-high ranking of 136. The 17-year-old, who was the youngest of four teenagers in the year-end Top 200, won his first Challenger title in Trieste. He then lifted back-to-back Challenger trophies in Barcelona and Alicante.

