Chelsea blanked West Ham United 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in gameweek 14 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. A Thiago Silva header and a brace from striker Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea all three points. The win also helped the Blues rise to fifth in the table over Tottenham on goal difference. Here we present the list of records broken.

CHEWHU Chelsea get the job done at the Bridge

Chelsea were handed the ideal start, with Thiago Silva powering in a header in the 10th minute. Timo Werner spurned some chances to extend Chelsea's lead, however, his scuffed shot in the 78th minute was turned in by Abraham. Minutes later, the Englishman was in the right place to pick up the loose ball and curl home after Christian Pulisic missed a header.

Chelsea Chelsea script these records after a sound victory

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 13 home Premier League games (W10 D2). As per Opta, Abraham scored his first brace for Chelsea in all competitions since September 2019 (hat-trick versus Wolves), with just 101 seconds separating the two finishes. Chelsea have also scored more goals from corners than any other team in the Premier League this season (8).

West Ham Moyes equals his own unwanted record

David Moyes is without a win in any of his 16 Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge (D7 L9). As per Opta, it's the joint-highest tally of any manager never to win at a stadium in the competition, equaling his own record (16 games at Anfield against Liverpool). The Hammers conceded their first goal from a set piece this season.

Information Werner's dry run continues

Chelsea forward Werner has failed to score in each of his last seven starts for Chelsea in all competitions. As per Opta, this is his longest run of starts without a goal in club competition since September 2016.

