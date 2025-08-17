IndiGo, Akasa Air issue travel advisory for Mumbai Airport passengers
What's the story
IndiGo and Akasa Air have issued advisories for passengers flying from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The airlines have asked travelers to arrive earlier than usual due to waterlogging and traffic congestion on roads leading to the airport. IndiGo's advisory warned that rainfall is affecting large parts of Mumbai, with some roads toward the airport experiencing water build-up and traffic delays.
Advisory details
Check flight status on app or website: IndiGo
IndiGo advised its passengers to leave earlier than usual and check their flight status on the airline's app or website. The airline also cautioned travelers to be careful on wet and slippery roads. Akasa Air, in a similar advisory, said it anticipates slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport due to heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai.
Weather forecast
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday in Mumbai and neighboring Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts. The IMD also predicted gusty winds with speeds of 40-50km/h per hour, which may reach up to 60km/h. Earlier, a heavy downpour had inundated low-lying areas and affected local train services in the city.
Service disruption
Impact on local train services
The heavy rainfall had a major impact on local train services, with waterlogging on tracks at several places on the Central and Western Railway lines. This led to delays in the trains running a little late on the Central Railway route. The delays were likely due to waterlogging and weather conditions, even though authorities did not explicitly state a reason. Despite this, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus service routes were not diverted due to the weather conditions.