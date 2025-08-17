IndiGo, Akasa Air issue travel advisory for Mumbai Airport passengers

IndiGo and Akasa Air have issued advisories for passengers flying from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The airlines have asked travelers to arrive earlier than usual due to waterlogging and traffic congestion on roads leading to the airport. IndiGo's advisory warned that rainfall is affecting large parts of Mumbai, with some roads toward the airport experiencing water build-up and traffic delays.

Advisory details Check flight status on app or website: IndiGo IndiGo advised its passengers to leave earlier than usual and check their flight status on the airline's app or website. The airline also cautioned travelers to be careful on wet and slippery roads. Akasa Air, in a similar advisory, said it anticipates slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport due to heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai.

Weather forecast IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday in Mumbai and neighboring Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts. The IMD also predicted gusty winds with speeds of 40-50km/h per hour, which may reach up to 60km/h. Earlier, a heavy downpour had inundated low-lying areas and affected local train services in the city.