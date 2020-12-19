Last updated on Dec 19, 2020, 11:12 am
Written byParth Dhall
In a complete turn of events, the Indian innings ended on a paltry score of 36/9d, in the second innings of the Adelaide Test against Australia.
This has become their lowest-ever score in Test cricket.
Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled some tight lines, destroying the Indian batsmen completely.
Australia only need 90 runs to win the match.
India began with their overnight score of 9/1, after they lost Prithvi Shaw in the final session on Day 2.
However, the Aussies were on the charge in the first hour this morning, reducing India to 19/6.
India's top five, including Jasprit Bumrah, departed in single figures.
Interestingly, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed for a duck.
Team India lost six wickets with mere 19 runs on the score board. Notably, this has become India's lowest score at the fall of sixth wicket. The previous worst-record was 25/6 vs South Africa, Durban, 1996.
After firing a defiant 74 in the first innings, Indian captain Virat Kohli failed to make a similar impact.
It is interesting to note that Kohli finished the year 2020 without slamming a single international century.
This was the first calendar year since 2008 when he remained sans a century in international cricket.
It was a rather ordinary year by Kohli's standards.
