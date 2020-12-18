Premier League clubs will be allowed to make up to two concussion substitutions per match from January 2021 in a radical new rule change to protect players from serious head injury. Clubs will now be able to make two concussion substitutes regardless of whether they have already used the maximum amount of subs allowed. Here are further details.

Premier League Player welfare a priority for the Premier League

The move followed a decision this week by the game's rule-making body, the International FA Board, to approve immediate trials of the idea in the wake of intensive pressure from several stakeholders. "With player welfare the Premier League's priority, clubs agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions following approval of the trial by the International Football Association Board," a statement read.

Substitutes 'Maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team'

The Premier League confirmed the usage of two concussion subs. "The Premier League will look to implement protocols which will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number," the statement added. "The additional concussion substitutions may be made regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already."

Vote Clubs vote against five subs

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs have once again voted down the reinstatement of five regular replacements during a game. The likes of Jurgen Klopp, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola had wanted five substitutes per game this season just like other top European leagues. However, clubs voted down the proposal for a third time.

Information Replacement bench expanded from seven to nine players