India remained on top throughout Day 2 of the ongoing Adelaide Test (D/N) against Australia. They bowled out the hosts on 191, claiming a considerable lead of 53 runs in the first innings. Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show, rattling the Australian batting line-up. Meanwhile, Tim Paine added the much-needed runs for Australia toward the day's end. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

In the first hour, the Indian innings ended on 244 as they mustered only 11 more runs from their overnight score (233/6). In reply, Australia struggled against the Indian pacers, losing both the openers in the first session. Later on, a magnificent spell by Ashwin helped India bundle out for 191. At stumps, India finished on 9/1, losing the wicket of Prithvi Shaw (4).

Ashwin Ashwin dazzles with the pink ball

Ashwin remained the pick of Indian bowlers in the first innings. He perfectly set up Smith, whose wicket emerged as the turning point. After a while, Ashwin trapped Head (7) by bowling around the wicket. He also dismissed Cameron Green (11), as Virat Kohli plundered an outstanding catch at mid-wicket. In his final spell, Ashwin got rid of Nathan Lyon, registering figures of 4/55.

Information Bumrah, Yadav provided regular breakthroughs

The Indian fast bowlers were also on the money throughout the day. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah did the trick with the new ball, dismissing both the openers, Matthew Wade and Joe Burns. Also, Umesh Yadav trapped the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne (47) before scalping two more.

Paine The Australian captain leads from the front

Paine gained some redemption for Australia toward the day's end. The Australian skipper led from the front after the hosts were reduced to 79/5. The 36-year-old brought up his eighth fifty in Test cricket as he remained unbeaten on 73 (99). His substantial knock was laced with 10 fours. This turned out to be one of his greatest innings under pressure.

Fielding Another sloppy day in the field