Last updated on Nov 23, 2020, 12:40 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
The head coach of Team India, Ravi Shastri, believes the Indian fast bowlers will once again rule the roost during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Down Under.
He recalled how the pace contingent decimated the Australian batting line-up during the 2018/19 tour.
Notably, this time, the grueling tour will commence with the three-ODI series on November 27.
Here is more on the same.
Shastri talked about the propensity of India's pace-bowling attack.
"We have a tremendous bowling attack. Ishant's absence does make a difference to the fast-bowling department, but then we have the capacity among the young bowlers to deliver. It is for the youth brigade to grab the chance and prove the quality of pace bowling is second to none," he said.
At the moment, the Indian pace-bowling attack consists of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and the newly-added Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.
Notably, veteran seamer Ishant Sharma is yet to travel Down Under.
While he is presently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, a call on his availability will be taken once he undergoes the fitness test.
The first of four-Test series will be played in Adelaide, which will be a Day/Night affair.
Speaking on the same, Shastri said, "It all depends on the surfaces. We begin with pink-ball cricket where we lack experience. We have played just one pink-ball Test (against Bangladesh in Kolkata), but there is a qualitative difference between them and Australia. It is like cheese and chalk."
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.