The head coach of Team India, Ravi Shastri, believes the Indian fast bowlers will once again rule the roost during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Down Under. He recalled how the pace contingent decimated the Australian batting line-up during the 2018/19 tour. Notably, this time, the grueling tour will commence with the three-ODI series on November 27. Here is more on the same.

Propensity Indian pace-bowling attack strong despite Ishant's absence: Shastri

Shastri talked about the propensity of India's pace-bowling attack. "We have a tremendous bowling attack. Ishant's absence does make a difference to the fast-bowling department, but then we have the capacity among the young bowlers to deliver. It is for the youth brigade to grab the chance and prove the quality of pace bowling is second to none," he said.

Fast bowlers A look at the fast bowlers in India's Test squad

At the moment, the Indian pace-bowling attack consists of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and the newly-added Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj. Notably, veteran seamer Ishant Sharma is yet to travel Down Under. While he is presently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, a call on his availability will be taken once he undergoes the fitness test.

D/N Test Shastri speaks on the pink-ball Test in Adelaide