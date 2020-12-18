Just like every other sport, cricket also faced the wrath of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. After a hiatus of 100 days, international cricket resumed with the England-West Indies Test series in July. The advent of COVID-enforced bio-bubbles among other stern restrictions certainly transformed the game. Notwithstanding, a number of high-octane thrillers were played after the resumption. We take a look at the same.

ENG vs WI West Indies defy the odds in Southampton

International cricket made a return with the historic England-West Indies Test series. Hosts England started as favorites in the first Test (Southampton). However, the visitors surprised everyone, having bowled England for just 204. In reply, WI racked up 318, before wrapping up the hosts again on 313. Chasing 200, WI sealed a four-wicket victory. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel stole the limelight, taking nine wickets.

ENG vs PAK The final T20I went down to the wire

The third T20I between England and Pakistan was a do-or-die game for the visitors. While the series opener was washed out, hosts England won the second. In the final T20I, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez starred with an unbeaten 86 as Pakistan fired 190/4 in 20 overs. The high-scoring thriller went down to the wire, with the tourists successfully defending 17 runs off the final over.

DC vs KXIP The first Super Over of IPL 2020

The rescheduled IPL 2020 commenced with a bang, as the second game (between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab) turned out to be a Super Over-thriller. The DC posted 157/8 after KXIP invited them to bat. Despite Mayank Agarwal's brilliant 89, KXIP failed to get over the line. As the scores got tied, the heroics of Kagiso Rabada helped DC win the Super Over.

KXIP vs MI A rare event in the Indian Premier League

In a rare event, the IPL witnessed two Super Overs in single match. The rarity happened in the game between KXIP and MI. Chasing 177, KXIP failed to score nine runs off the final over. This led to the first Super Over, wherein a brilliant bowling display by Mohammed Shami helped KXIP defend six runs. In the second one, KXIP easily chased down 12.

AUS vs IND Hardik Pandya finishes off in style!