22 goals were scored in gameweek 12 of the Serie A 2020-21 season. Inter cruised to a 1-0 win, whereas, leaders AC Milan maintained their unbeaten run. Meanwhile, Juventus managed a draw against Atalanta to stay fourth. Roma enjoyed a 3-1 win against 10-man Torino. Here we present the key records that were scripted in gameweek 12.

Mkhitaryan Mkhitaryan continues to shine for Roma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has found his feet for Roma this season. The former Manchester United and Arsenal player has been involved in 12 goals in the Serie A 2020-21 season. As per Opta, this is the highest tally by a mid-fielder in the current season in top-five European Leagues (seven goals and five assists). Roma moved to fourth in the standings.

Inter Conte joins an elite list, Lukaku shines

Inter overcame Napoli 1-0 to continue their strong run this season. As per Opta, Antonio Conte is the third manager in Inter's history to win at least 32 of his first 50 Serie A games with the Nerazzurri, after Aldo Olivieri (34) and Jose Mourinho (34). Romelu Lukaku has hit his 10th league goal of the season and 14 in all competitions for Inter.

Milan AC Milan scripts a historical record in Italy's top-flight

Leaders AC Milan played out a second successive 2-2 draw. They held hosts Genoa, with Pierre Kalulu scoring the equalizer in the 83rd minute. AC Milan have scored at least two goals in 14 Serie A games in a row. As per Opta, this is a historical record in the italian top-flight (surpassing Torino in 1948, 13 games in a row).

Do you know? Another major high for Lukaku

Lukaku is now just the third player to score 10-plus goals in the top-five European Leagues across the last nine campaigns in a row. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo are the other two players.

