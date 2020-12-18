Last updated on Dec 18, 2020, 02:50 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
New Zealand beat Pakistan in the first T20I at Eden Park on Friday.
With this win, the Kiwis have taken a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan, who were in deep trouble, managed 153/9 in 20 overs.
Shadab Khan (42) and Faheem Ashraf (31) resurrected their innings.
In reply, Tim Seifert stood out with a convincing fifty to help New Zealand win.
Pakistan were rocked right from the start and lost a flurry of wickets to be reduced to 39/5.
Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim (19) added a crucial 40-run stand.
Faheem Ashraf's 18-ball 31 next helped Pakistan get to 153.
For NZ, debutant Jacob Duffy was terrific (4/33).
New Zealand lost two quick wickets.
Seifert batted well and laid the foundation for NZ.
Duffy (4/33) has registered the best bowling figures on debut for New Zealand in T20Is.
Pakistan skipper Shadab and Ashraf registered their highest T20I scores.
Martin Guptill (6) hit one four. He now has the most fours in New Zealand-Pakistan T20Is (44).
Tim Seifert became the seventh Kiwi batsman to surpass the 500-run mark in T20Is (549).
The aggressive batsman smashed his maiden T20I fifty against Pakistan and a fourth overall.
Seifert hit six fours and a six in his innings.
He went past Scott Styris (40) in terms of T20I fours for the Kiwis.
This was the 22nd meeting between the two teams in the 20-over format. New Zealand managed to win just their ninth game against Pakistan. The head-to-head record stands at 13-9 for the visitors. Notably, NZ won their first T20I against Pakistan after five successive defeats.
Shaheen Afridi (2/28) has raced to 20 T20I scalps. He went past former Pakistan star Shoaib Akhtar (19). Haris Rauf (3/29) registered his best career T20I figures. This was his second three-wicket haul.
🔥 4/33 🔥— ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2020
Jacob Duffy has registered the best T20I bowling figures on debut for New Zealand 🙌 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/Lncbz1sIFD
