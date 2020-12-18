New Zealand beat Pakistan in the first T20I at Eden Park on Friday.

With this win, the Kiwis have taken a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan, who were in deep trouble, managed 153/9 in 20 overs.

Shadab Khan (42) and Faheem Ashraf (31) resurrected their innings.

In reply, Tim Seifert stood out with a convincing fifty to help New Zealand win.