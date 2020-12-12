Australia have called upon Marcus Harris for the first Test against India in Adelaide after Will Pucovski was ruled out of the series opener alongside David Warner. The Australia-India Test series begins with a Day-Night affair in Adelaide from December 17. Harris, who has played nine Tests for Australia, will hope to make use of the opportunity. Here are further details.

Injuries Blow for Warner and Pucovski

Earlier this week, Warner was ruled out of the opening Test match after injuring his adductor muscle during the second ODI against India. He also missed the recently concluded three-match T20I series. Australian's head coach Justin Langer said Warner will likely be fully-fit Warner for the Melbourne Test. Meanwhile, Pucovski sustained a concussion while batting for Australia A in the first tour match.

Words Trevor Hohns opens up on Marcus Harris

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we're fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus' calibre into the Test squad," said Australian selector Trevor Hohns. "Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India's bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG," he added.

Duo We are disappointed for David and Will, says Hohns

Hohns said the Aussies are disappointed for Warner and Pucovski. "At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Test. We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test," he said.

Australia's injury woes have deepened after the likes of Cameron Green and Harry Conway were ruled out of the ongoing second tour match due to concussion. Green was subbed off immediately after deflecting a shot from Jasprit Bumrah onto his head while bowling. Meanwhile, Conway showed signs of concussion later in the day. He reported symptoms after the conclusion of Australia A innings.

Information Burns and Harris set to open for Australia