Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of the opening Test against India, starting December 17. Warner, who injured his adductor muscle during the second ODI against India, will continue his rehabilitation in Sydney. He also missed the recently concluded three-match T20I series. Warner now aims to make a return in Melbourne's Boxing Day Test. Here is more.

Information Warner was earlier ruled out of the white-ball games

Warner was ruled out of the white-ball games against India after sustaining a groin injury in the second ODI. Eventually, D'Arcy Short was roped in as his replacement for the same. It was also reported that Warner's availability for the opening Test also remains uncertain.

Statement 'I have made great progress', says Warner

Warner opened up on his injury. "I've made great progress in a short amount of time and it's best for me to stay here to continue working on getting back to full fitness," he said. "The injury feels better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 per cent ready for Tests."

Quote Warner still hasn't achieved peak fitness

"That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference," added Warner.

Langer Hope to have a fully-fit Warner for second Test: Langer

Australian's head coach Justin Langer said Warner will likely be fully-fit Warner for the Melbourne Test. "If there's one guy you know will go well above and beyond that's Dave," Langer said. "He has done an incredible job to get to where he is today and we hope to have a fully fit David Warner at his absolute best in Melbourne."

Openers Burns, Pucovski in line to open in Warner's absence