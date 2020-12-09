Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 11:49 am
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of the opening Test against India, starting December 17.
Warner, who injured his adductor muscle during the second ODI against India, will continue his rehabilitation in Sydney.
He also missed the recently concluded three-match T20I series.
Warner now aims to make a return in Melbourne's Boxing Day Test.
Here is more.
Warner was ruled out of the white-ball games against India after sustaining a groin injury in the second ODI. Eventually, D'Arcy Short was roped in as his replacement for the same. It was also reported that Warner's availability for the opening Test also remains uncertain.
Warner opened up on his injury.
"I've made great progress in a short amount of time and it's best for me to stay here to continue working on getting back to full fitness," he said.
"The injury feels better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 per cent ready for Tests."
"That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference," added Warner.
Australian's head coach Justin Langer said Warner will likely be fully-fit Warner for the Melbourne Test.
"If there's one guy you know will go well above and beyond that's Dave," Langer said.
"He has done an incredible job to get to where he is today and we hope to have a fully fit David Warner at his absolute best in Melbourne."
Warner's injury will open the doors for Joe Burns and Will Pucovski to open the innings.
Earlier, there were several speculations regarding the choice of openers for the Test series.
While Burns has been Australia's preferred opener in Test cricket of late, Pucovski has the back of runs.
The latter has been in sublime touch in the domestic circuit.
