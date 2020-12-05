Star all-rounder Corey Anderson has quit the New Zealand cricket team with immediate effect. Reportedly, Anderson has signed a three-year contract with the upcoming Major League Cricket T20 in the USA. Anderson, who holds the record for second-fastest ODI century in men's cricket, last represented New Zealand in 2018 (T20I vs Pakistan). After the 2015 World Cup, Anderson's graph plunged due to injuries.

Statement Honored to have represented New Zealand: Anderson

Here is what Anderson said. "It's been a huge honor and extremely proud to represent New Zealand. I would have loved to have achieved and played more but just is what it is sometimes, and different opportunities arise and send you in a direction you never thought would be a possibility. Very appreciative for everything that NZC has done for me," he stated.

Career A look at Anderson's international career

Anderson made his international debut in a T20I game against South Africa, in 2012. Thereafter, he became a mainstay all-rounder in New Zealand's white-ball squads. In 49 ODIs, he has racked up 1,109 runs and scalped 60 wickets. He also has 683 Test and 485 T20I runs to his name, having snapped up 16 and 14 scalps respectively.

Do you know? When Anderson slammed the fastest ODI century

In 2014, Anderson struck the fastest century in ODIs (36 balls vs WI). He broke the long-standing record of Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who slammed the same in 37 balls (1996). A year later, AB de Villiers surpassed Anderson's feat, hammering a century off 31 balls.

America Anderson aims to play cricket in America

Now, Anderson is now aiming to play cricket in America. He recently visited a Minor League Cricket exhibition game between Dallas and Houston, and was surprised with the level of cricket. "I went out there for a few minutes but decided to stay back to watch the entire game. It turned out to be a super over [game]!" said Anderson.

League Anderson is the league's most high-profile