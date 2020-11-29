Steve Smith scored a second successive century as Australia ran riot against India in the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday. The Aussies posted 389/4 after the top five batsmen scored runs freely. Smith, who scored 105 in the first ODI, registered a 62-ball ton, before falling for 104. India, who are in a must-win scenario, need to define their chase.

Openers Warner and Finch amass 142-run opening stand

Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch added 142 runs for the opening wicket to set the platform. These two had put on 156 runs together in the first ODI on Friday as well. Warner smashed a 77-ball 83 in an innings laced with seven fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Finch registered a 69-ball 60, hitting six fours and a six.

Smith Smith dazzles with another century against India

Smith played another aggressive innings against the Men in Blue at the SCG. The right-handed batsman hit 14 fours and two sixes to deflate the Indian bowlers. He shared a 136-run stand for the third wicket alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who scored a fifty. This was Smith's 11th ODI century. He now has 4,371 career ODI runs at 43.71.

India Sorry India look flat with the ball

The Indian bowlers lacked ideas once again and paid the price for being far too inconsistent. Virat Kohli's side looked flat on the field and the body language wasn't a positive one. Navdeep Saini conceded 70 runs from seven overs. The spin duo failed to claim any wickets. The only positive sign for India was the return of Hardik Pandya with the ball.

Information Labuschagne and Maxwell provide the finishing touches

After Smith's dismissal, Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell continued Australia's carnage. They struck a 80-run stand off just 45 balls. Labuschagne was finally dismissed for a well made 70. Meanwhile, all-rounder Maxwell hit a fifty as well, pacing his innings at a strike rate of 200-plus.

Twitter Post Smith scores third successive ton against India in ODIs