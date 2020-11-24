Australian middle-order batsman Steve Smith recently opened up on his torrid IPL campaign. The right-handed batsman revealed that he was disappointed with his performance in the cash-rich league. Under Smith, Rajasthan Royals finished at number eight in the recently concluded IPL 2020. However, Smith now claims to have found his rhythm ahead of the upcoming ODI series against India. Here is more.

Consistency Smith explains why he wasn't consistent in the IPL

Smith explained why he wasn't consistent in the IPL. "I was pretty disappointed with my batting throughout the IPL," Smith said. "From my standards, I wasn't consistent enough. I had a few innings here and there, but I never got into a good rhythm. I got a bit caught up with trying to be a bit too powerful and that's not quite my game."

Quote 'I can't hit sixes at will', adds Smith

"There are those players around the world that can hit sixes at will, and I'm probably not one of those. For me, it's about playing proper cricket shots and manipulating the field. I probably went away from that a bit in IPL," added Smith.

IPL 2020 He finished with 311 runs in the IPL 2020

Smith was retained as captain by Rajasthan-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2020. However, he wasn't up to the mark both as leader and batsman. In his captaincy, Rajasthan finished their campaign at the bottom of the table with six wins and eight defeats. Meanwhile, Smith could muster 311 runs from 14 games at an average of 25.91, including three fifties.

Confidence Smith draws confidence from his recent training sessions

Ahead of the three-match ODI series, Smith has drawn confidence from his net sessions. "I had a big smile after training. I walked past (men's team assistant coach) Andrew McDonald and said 'I've found them again'," he stated. "It's just getting that feel and the look of the bat behind my toe and the way my hands come up on the bat."

Tour SCG to host the first ODI on November 27