Glenn Phillips scored a brilliant century to help New Zealand beat West Indies in the second T20I at the Bay Oval. With this victory, New Zealand clinched the three-match series 2-0, with one game more to play. New Zealand posted 238/3 in 20 overs, with Phillips amassing 108. In reply, West Indies managed 166/9. Here we present the records broken.

NZ vs WI How did the match pan out?

New Zealand got off to a good start, before losing two quick wickets. From 53/2, the hosts saw Devon Conway (65) and Phillips add a record 184-run stand for the third wicket. Their brilliance helped NZ breeze past the 230-run mark. WI needed a strong start but losing regular wickets hurt them. Kyle Jamieson (2/15) stood out with the ball for NZ.

NZ NZ amass 200-plus score for the 10th time in T20Is

New Zealand posted their third-highest score in T20Is and the second-best at this venue. Notably, this is their second-highest T20I score against the Windies. Their previous best was 243/5 against the Windies here in 2018. This was the 10th occasion where NZ posted a 200-plus total in the format.

Kiwi batsmen Phillips smashes fastest T20I century for New Zealand

Martin Guptill (34) slammed five fours and two sixes. The experienced campaigner has raced to 2,575 runs in T20Is. He became just the second batsman to slam 120-plus T20I sixes (121) after Rohit Sharma (127). Conway smashed his maiden T20I fifty. Phillips is now just the fourth centurion in T20Is for the Kiwis. He became the fastest centurion for NZ in T20Is (46 balls).

Do you know? Conway and Phillips register this record