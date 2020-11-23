The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League concluded successfully in the first half of November with Mumbai Indians securing a record fifth title. Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has earned a whopping amount of Rs. 4,000 crore even after shifting the season to UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI's Treasurer Arun Dhumal opened up on the development.

Information BCCI cut costs by nearly 35 percent

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Dhumal revealed the cricket board mowed down nearly 35 percent of the cost as compared to the last IPL. Besides mentioning the profit earned, he also highlighted the television viewership that surged during the tournament.

Success Here is what Dhumal stated

Dhumal spoke on the success of IPL 2020. "We earned Rs 4,000 crore during the pandemic time. Our TV viewership went about 25 percent higher, we got the highest-ever opening game (Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings) viewership," he said. "Those who doubted us came and thanked us for hosting the IPL. Had this IPL not happened, cricketers would have lost one year."

Conduct A total of 30,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted

It is also understood that the board conducted over 30,000 COVID-19 tests for the tournament. Notably, over 1,500 people were involved in the smooth conduct of IPL. India's cash-rich league even survived a suspension-scare as a total of 13 personnel from the Chennai Super Kings camp had tested positive for COVID-19. The list also included two players, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar.

Information The UAE hosted the entire season of IPL

The 2020 edition of IPL was shifted to UAE in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. This was the first time since 2009 (South Africa) when a nation other than India hosted the entire tournament. Even the lack of crowd couldn't dent the plight of IPL.

Champions Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2020