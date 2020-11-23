Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton will be awarded a knighthood in the New Year's Honors list. One of the greatest sports personalities, Hamilton, will be honored for his massive contribution to Formula One. The 35-year-old will be given his gong on the New Year after his finances received a green signal from the Government's Honors Committee. Here is more.

Information Hamilton recently emulated Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles

Recently, Hamilton claimed his seventh world title after winning the Turkish Grand Prix. Having recorded his 94th victory, he emulated the great Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles. He won his fourth straight race and tenth of this season.

Recognition With this recognition, Hamilton has destroyed a preconception: Damon Hill

Former world champion Damon Hill said Hamilton deserved this honor. "The knighthood will be seen as recognition of not just his driving, but also as a black driver that has bust another door open for anyone who is not white. He has destroyed the preconception that there is an area where you cannot achieve something because of the color of your skin," he said.

Knighthood Hamilton joins an elite club of veterans

Reportedly, Hamilton's honor of knighthood is yet to be stamped officially. Nevertheless, he will join tennis veteran Andy Murray, long-distance runner Mo Farah, and former captain of England cricket team Alastair Cook on the list of sports personalities, who have received the gong. Notably, only three other F1 drivers have been knighted before- Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham and Jackie Stewart.

Run Hamilton has been unstoppable since winning his maiden title

It is interesting to note that Hamilton was awarded an MBE after he took his first title in 2008 for McLaren. Notably, Hamilton was the youngest world champion when he won his maiden title, a record which was later broken by Sebastian Vettel. He has been unstoppable ever since, having won a record six titles with Mercedes after joining in 2013.

Tax His tax disputes have been settled