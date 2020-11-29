In a shocking revelation, a woman has accused Pakistan skipper Babar Azam of sexual harassment. Speaking vehemently in a press conference, the woman said the star batsman has been exploiting her for 10 years. The woman, who claimed to be Babar's school-mate, claimed that he promised marriage in 2010, but backtracked once he rose to fame. Here is more on the same.

Claim Here is what the woman claimed

The woman claimed she had supported Babar financially when he was bursting on to competitive cricket. As per her, Babar physically abused her and gave threats before she went to the police. She also asserted that the Pakistani captain proposed marriage in 2010 and the duo had eloped for a court wedding later on. However, Babar changed his mind eventually.

Statement An excerpt from the woman's statement

Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq shared the clip. "In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted it. As time progressed, we also planned to get married. We told our families but they refused. So in 2011, we eloped and kept telling that we would get married in a court. We would live at several rented houses and always kept avoiding marriage," the woman said.

Twitter Post Here's the clip of the woman who made allegations

Help 'No help from PCB and police'

The victim claimed that she also filed a complaint 10 days ago before Babar left for the New Zealand tour. She has alleged that Babar threatened her to take her complaint back. The woman also claims to have call records as proof of the same. Furthermore, she stated that she had received no help from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the police.

