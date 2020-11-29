Liverpool were held by Brighton after the latter earned a controversial injury-time penalty in gameweek 10 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. Pascal Gross rescued a point for Brighton, who had seen Neal Maupay miss a penalty in the first half. Meanwhile, Manchester City found their groove in a 5-0 win over Burnley. Here are the records broken.

BRILIV Champions Liverpool drop points

Maupay shot his penalty wide as Brighton missed a chance to go ahead. Mohamed Salah found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Former Wolves forward Diogo Jota scored for the Reds. It was his ninth goal for Liverpool across competitions. Sadio Mane saw his goal get ruled out as well, before Brighton equalized in the 93rd minute.

Liverpool Liverpool extend unbeaten run against Brighton

Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their past 12 matches against Brighton (W10 D2). The draw ended a nine-match winning run. Brighton are without a win in their past nine home games in the Premier League (D4 L5). Jota has amassed eight goals in his last eight appearances for Liverpool. Salah has been involved in nine goals in his seven league games against Brighton.

MCIBUR City pump five past Burnley as Mahrez scores hat-trick

Riyad Mahrez scored his first Man City hat-trick as the hosts beat Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium for the fourth successive time. Mahrez opened the scoring in the sixth and 22nd minute with two curling efforts. Benjamin Mendy scored his first City goal, driving home a cross from Kevin De Bruyne. Ferran Torres got into the scoresheet as Mahrez completed the rout.

City City dominate the numbers game against Burnley

Man City have won their past seven meetings with Burnley by an aggregate score of 28-1. Burnley have faced seven defeats in their last 10 Premier League games. De Bruyne, who produced two assists, had 71 under his belt in the Premier League. Mahrez now has eight league goals against Burnley. Mendy netted his maiden goal for City in his 60th appearance.

Information Leeds down Everton 1-0