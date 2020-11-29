England all-rounder Sam Curran believes he has gained from his recent stint for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Ahead of England's second T20I against South Africa, Curran stated that his game has surged to a different standard after playing for CSK. The 22-year-old was the pick of England bowlers in the series opener as they won by five wickets. Here is more.

IPL Curran highlights his takeaways from the CSK camp

Curran spoke on his IPL stint. "I really enjoyed the IPL and feel I have taken my game to a different standard in terms of my learning," Curran said. "I took a lot away from that group and coaching staff at Chennai. I feel my game has improved since I went there and I want to keep trying to improve and become a regular."

Curran Curran was a positive for CSK despite their forgettable campaign

CSK had a miserable IPL season as they failed to claim the qualification berth for the first time. However, Curran remained one of the positives for the Yellow Army. He featured in all the matches for CSK, one of the four players to do so. From 14 games, he scalped 13 wickets and amassed 186 runs at a strike-rate of 131.91.

Role He was handed multiple roles in the tournament

As the tournament progressed, Curran was utilized in a number of different roles. He emerged as a vital cog as CSK continued to carve out the perfect team combination. Interestingly, Curran started in middle-order and gradually got to open the innings. He often took the new ball, but also came in as the first and second-change in some games.

Form England captain Eoin Morgan praises Curran

Mentioning the same, England captain Eoin Morgan said Curran has grown in confidence after showing form in the IPL. "He was certainly thrown in in all sorts of circumstances and had all sorts of challenges but came out the other side glowing," he stated. "Which is great and very difficult to do in a side that really didn't compete at all."

