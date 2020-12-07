Last updated on Dec 07, 2020, 10:30 pm
Written byParth Dhall
All-rounder Cameron Green reinforced the Aussies on Day 2 of the first tour match between Australia A and India A at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney.
His unbeaten ton steadied their ship after the top-five departed under the 100-run mark.
Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers were impressive with the ball, before conceding some easy runs.
Here are the key takeaways.
In the opening session, India declared on 247/9 after adding just 10 runs to their overnight score.
The Australian openers departed early on, as was the case during India's innings.
Their innings was bolstered by top-order batsman Marcus Harris, who stitched a 55-run stand with skipper Travis Head.
Besides, Green's unbeaten 114 propelled Australia A to 286/8 as the umpires called stumps.
The pace-bowling all-rounder, Green, was handed his international debut in the third ODI against India.
However, he was later released from the white-ball squads to play the four-day game.
With an astonishing knock against a sturdy pace attack, he has strengthened his case for a Test berth.
Besides slamming his fifth First-class ton, Green also bowled eight overs and conceded mere nine runs.
The Australian management has already dropped hints of introducing both Will Pucovski and Joe Burns as openers in the Test series if David Warner remains unavailable due to injury.
However, the duo looked tepid in front of the Indian bowlers.
While Pucovski (1) was the first to be dismissed, Burns (4) followed him soon, as Australia A were reduced to 5/2.
The Indian bowlers were right on the money, more often than not.
Pace spearhead Umesh Yadav remained the pick of the bowlers, registering bowling figures of 3/44.
His compatriot Mohammed Siraj and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also scalped two apiece.
Interestingly, India's Under-19 pacer Kartik Tyagi also got a taste of Test cricket Down Under.
However, he remained wicket-less and gave away 51 runs.
