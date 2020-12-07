All-rounder Cameron Green reinforced the Aussies on Day 2 of the first tour match between Australia A and India A at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney. His unbeaten ton steadied their ship after the top-five departed under the 100-run mark. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers were impressive with the ball, before conceding some easy runs. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

In the opening session, India declared on 247/9 after adding just 10 runs to their overnight score. The Australian openers departed early on, as was the case during India's innings. Their innings was bolstered by top-order batsman Marcus Harris, who stitched a 55-run stand with skipper Travis Head. Besides, Green's unbeaten 114 propelled Australia A to 286/8 as the umpires called stumps.

Green Green makes a strong case for a Test spot

The pace-bowling all-rounder, Green, was handed his international debut in the third ODI against India. However, he was later released from the white-ball squads to play the four-day game. With an astonishing knock against a sturdy pace attack, he has strengthened his case for a Test berth. Besides slamming his fifth First-class ton, Green also bowled eight overs and conceded mere nine runs.

Openers A rather forgettable outing for the Australian openers

The Australian management has already dropped hints of introducing both Will Pucovski and Joe Burns as openers in the Test series if David Warner remains unavailable due to injury. However, the duo looked tepid in front of the Indian bowlers. While Pucovski (1) was the first to be dismissed, Burns (4) followed him soon, as Australia A were reduced to 5/2.

Bowlers Umesh Yadav remained the pick of Indian bowlers